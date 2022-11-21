48 Vehicles Damaged In Major Accident On Pune-Bengaluru Highway After Truck Loses Control

At least 48 vehicles were damaged in a massive accident that took place at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening. This accident took place after a truck lost control due to a brake failure on the downward slope of the Navale bridge and went on to collide with several vehicles.

48 vehicles damaged in Pune-Bengaluru highway accident

Following the collision, the oil being carried by truck spilled onto the road making it slippery which caused other vehicles to be added to the pileup. The accident later led to traffic congestion on the road with jams over 2 km long. Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.

"The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and more than 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said, reported PTI.

The damaged vehicles are being removed by the rescue teams. Meanwhile, a fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.

#BREAKING | Rescue teams rushed to accident site after 48 vehicles pile-up on Pune-Bengaluru highway. Nearly 10 people have been injured in the accident. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/BxjbYaYY02 — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

An MLA of Shivajinagar Constituency in Pune, Siddharth Shirole, said, "Unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from Fire Brigade and PMRDA are on the spot and tending to those injured. I request citizens to not share un-verified forwards and also refrain from visiting the spot & interfering with trained professionals."

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles. "Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said. PTI