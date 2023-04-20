Five Army soldiers were martyred on Thursday after the Army vehicle they were moving in between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired by terrorists, Indian Army said in a statement. The incident took place in the Bhata Dhurian area on the Rajouri Poonch National Highway.

The vehicle also caught fire due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists, Army said.

"Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajauri and is under treatment. Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators," the Northern Command headquarters said.

Army and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and put a halt on the vehicular traffic on the highway after the incident. Drone surveillance and search operation are underway. Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple cordon and search operations are underway in the union territory.

According to sources, terrorists fired from multiple sides at the Army truck using Steel core bullets which can pierce through bulletproof jackets.

Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sephoy Harkrishan Singh and Sephoy Sewak Singh were martyred in the attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is anguished by the tragedy involving Indian Army personnel. "Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.

The defence minister has been briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande about the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Poonch sector. The Indian Army troops on the ground are keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action, sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he is deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel.

"Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," Sinha said.