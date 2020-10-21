5 Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra's Nandurbar

At least five people were killed on spot and 35 were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, October 21. The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Malkapur to Surat. The deceased include the bus driver, the cleaner and three passengers. The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Nandurbar, the police informed.

According to Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, at around 1 am, a bus travelling from Malakpur to surat fell into a 60-80 foot deep gorge after another bus dashed into the bus.

"Five persons including the driver, cleaner and three of the passengers, have died on the spot and other 35 passengers on board were injured and have been shifted to Civil Hospital Nandurbar for treatment", Pandit said. A team of police officials in undertaking the rescue operation, he added.

Two drown in different lakes in Thane

On Monday a woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official informed. The body of an unidentified woman aged between 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters on Monday at around 2 am, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. While in another incident a 16-year-old boy, a resident of Charai area, drowned in the city's Upavan lake on Sunday evening, the official said. A team comprising the RDMC and fire personnel fished out the body, he said. The city police later registered cases of accidental death, he added.

Road accidents in Maha dip in last 3 yrs: Police

Meanwhile, the state Highway police on Sunday said that the number of road accidents in Maharashtra has come down in the last three years with the help of its 'intelligent traffic management system' and steps taken to check over-speeding. According to statistics of the highway police last year, the state recorded a drop of 8.47 per cent in all road accidents and fatalities also came down by 3.56 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)