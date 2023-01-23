5 Dead As Car Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Sikar; 2nd In A Month

Five people were killed in a fatal traffic accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The passengers in the car died on the spot as a result of the violent collision with a truck.

According to reports, all of the deceased were Haryana residents.

Rajasthan | 5 people died in a collision between a truck and a car on the Fatehpur-Salasar road. The deceased are residents of Haryana, identification is being done: Rajesh Kumar Vidyarthi, Deputy SP, Fatehpur, Sikar (22.01) pic.twitter.com/F4UHVmvaty — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 22, 2023

The accident occurred on the Fatehpur-Salasar road, said Deputy SP Rajesh Kumar Vidyarti. He further said that the incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday night.

Similar incident on New Year's Day

In a similar accident, eight persons lost their lives in a car accident in Sikar on January 1st, 2023. This incident was reported on Palsana Road in Sikar.

The accident took place when a pickup truck rammed into an approaching motorcycle and truck on the Palsana Road of Rajasthan’s Sikar, Police said.

“The pickup containing around 14 passengers met with the accident at around 3.30 pm after which the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation,” Police said.

Ratan Lal Bhargava, ASP, Sikar had then stated that the bodies were sent for post-mortem and the doctors and administration were making efforts to save lives.

The foggy weather

It is pertinent to highlight that poor visibility caused by fog in northwest India has led to numerous accidents.

Owing to which the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on January 18 issued an orange and yellow alerts in most parts of the region.