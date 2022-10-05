In the wee hours of Wednesday, 5 persons died after a horrific accident took place on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. One of the longest bridges in India, it connects the western suburb of Bandra with Worli in south Mumbai. As per sources, a collision took place between 4 cars and an ambulance at around 3-3.30 am. CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV laid bare the enormity of the accident. 5 other injured individuals are undergoing treatment at the hospital. As of now, the cars involved in the accident have been towed and taken to another side to avoid traffic.

Commenting on this accident, PM Modi stated, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."