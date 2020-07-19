5 Killed, 18 Injured After A Private Bus Hit Another Vehicle At Agra-Lucknow Expressway

In a major road accident in Kannauj, five people died leaving at least 18 people injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway in the early hours of Sunday. The injured passengers have been taken to a hospital for treatment. The bus was traveling from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occurred. More information about the accident is awaited.

Kannauj: Five people died, at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway this morning. The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occured. pic.twitter.com/xg6YYFWYTI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2020

READ | 3 of family killed as train hits car in Bihar

Truck overturns on Garsa-Bhuntar road

In another incident, a truck overturned on Garsa-Bhuntar road in Garsa valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradhesh, blocking the entire route on Sunday morning. The truck driver is safe and no injuries have been reported, so far.

Himachal Pradesh: Garsa-Bhuntar road in Garsa valley of Kullu district blocked, after a truck overturned and got stuck in the route this morning. No injuries have been reported, the driver is safe. pic.twitter.com/nHkv0nTqIp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

READ | Two killed, 3 injured as truck hits ambulance in Uttar Pradesh

Truck Hits Ambulance In Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, two persons were killed and three others injured when an ambulance carrying them was hit by a truck in the Chauri area UP, police said. The accident took place near Manikpur village on the Bhadohi-Varanasi road early in the morning when a patient, Rehana (22), was being taken to a hospital, police said.

All the five people in the ambulance were seriously injured in the incident, police said. They were rushed to the district hospital where Rehana and her brother-in-law, Arif (30), succumbed, police added. One of the injured was later referred to the Varanasi Trauma Centre, they said, adding two others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Hunt is on to nab the truck driver, who fled the scene of the incident leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

READ | Maha: Minor girl dies in freak playtime accident

READ | Delhi Police rescues elderly after she accidentally locks herself in bed box

(With agency inputs)