5 killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur/Jaisalmer, Apr 26 (PTI) Five people were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur and Jaisalmer districts on Tuesday, police said.

Three people were killed in Sawaimadhopur when their motorcycle collided with a truck, they said.

Tauhid (24) along with his wife Tamina Bano (22) and mother Memuna Bano were killed in the accident which took place near Bodal forest outpost on Chirgaon highway, police said.

In another accident, two people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in Jaisalmer, they said.

Bhom Singh and Jhajhar Singh, who were in the car, were killed in the accident, police added. PTI COR/SDA TDS TDS

