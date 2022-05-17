5 of family killed in road accident in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari (Har), May 17 (PTI) Five members of a family, including two women, were killed and 11 others were injured after their vehicle collided with a parked truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Odhi village here, they said.

All those who died were residents of Samod village in Jaipur and were returning from Haridwar in a Multi Utility Vehicle. The vehicle collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Odhi village, police said.

Those who were injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Bawal, police said.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection, police said.

Two men who died in the accident were aged 50 and 35 years. The three others include a 16-year-old boy and two women aged 45 and 70 years, police said.

The MUV driver, who was among the injured, was booked for rash and negligent driving, police said. PTI COR SUN TDS TDS

