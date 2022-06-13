5 People Killed As Bus Overturns In Andhra Pradesh

At least five people, including two children, were killed and over 20 injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned in the Chintoor agency area in Alluri Sitharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, police.

While three persons were killed on the spot, two more succumbed while undergoing treatment in the hospital at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana, police said.

The deceased adults were migrant workers on their way to Vijayawada from Odisha. The ill-fated bus belonged to a private travel agency.

"What exactly caused the accident is not clear yet and we are investigating. The condition of the injured persons is now stable. Three of the injured are undergoing treatment in Bhadrachalam hospital," a police official said over phone.

