5-storey Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Raigad District; CM Uddhav Reviews Situation

In a major mishap on Monday, a 5-storey building in the Kajalpura area in Mahad tehsil, Raigad district of Maharashtra collapsed at around 7 pm. There were over 45 flats in the building. 15 people have been evacuated and sent for treatment to a local hospital.

However, MoS Tourism Aditi Tatkare revealed that more than 200 people are feared trapped under the debris. Mentioning that 5 rescue teams are on the spot, she added that more teams were on the way. In a statement, the National Disaster Response Force stated that three of its teams had left for the accident site from Pune. They are carrying all necessary equipment, canine squad, etc.

3 floors of a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district; over 200 people are feared trapped. 15 people have been rescued: Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra Minister pic.twitter.com/OWXKxfs0F2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Maharashtra CM reviews situation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the on-ground situation. He spoke to local MLA Bharat Gogawale and District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse. Thackeray assured them that all possible support shall be extended for speedy rescue and relief works.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

