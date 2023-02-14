50-year-old Man Sustain Injuries After Motorcycle Hit By Truck

A 50-year-old man suffered critical injuries after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck in southeast Delhi's Badarpur, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Upon reaching the spot, the police learnt that the injured man -- identified as Sushil Gupta of New Priyanka Camp in Madanpur Khadar -- had been admitted to a hospital, a senior officer said.

Gupta's statement could not be recorded as he is unfit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

His condition is stated to be critical.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday, Deo said.

The police arrested the accused trucker, identified as Man Singh (52) of Khori Lakkadpur in Faridabad, on Monday. The truck and the motorcycle have also been seized, he added.

