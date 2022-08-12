6 Killed After Car Rams Into Auto-rickshaw, Bike In Gujarat; Congress MLA's Kin Arrested

In a tragic incident, six persons including three women lost their lives after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike near Sojitra village in Gujarat’s Anand district on Thursday evening, police said. Reportedly, four people died on the spot while two died on the way to the hospital. According to police, accused Ketan Padhiyar, son-in-law of a Congress MLA, was driving the car and has been arrested.

ASP Abhishek Gupta said, “The incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The accident happened between a car, bike and auto rickshaw. We received the information about the death of six people later at night. The accident occurred due to the negligence of the car owner, Ketan. He has been admitted to hospital.” According to Anand Police, “The accused has been arrested and IPC Section 304 has been invoked. Details of the six deceased have been found. Accused Ketan Padhiyar is the son-in-law of a Congress MLA.”

Notably, the accident took place on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur. The deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district, local police officials said.

Ketan Padhiyar, who was allegedly driving the SUV, fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle but was later nabbed, said district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian.

“The driver of the SUV will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code,” SP Rajian said.

Reportedly, blood samples of the driver Ketan Padhiyar, who is the son-in-law of the Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar, have been taken. Police said, "prima facie he seemed inebriated. However, the test result of samples is awaited."