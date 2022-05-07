7 Charred To Death After Massive Fire Breaks Out At 2-storey Building In MP's Indore

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, 7 people were burnt alive in a fire accident on Saturday. A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore where seven people were charred to death whereas nine were rescued.

According to the preliminary information, a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Swarn Bagh Colony between 04:00 am- 05:00 am on Saturday morning due to a short circuit. Several officials of police, as well as fire tenders, rushed to the spot including Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari. According to the fire service officials, the fire has been brought under control, however, the rescue mission is still underway as of now. The official further added that 15-16 people were stuck in the fire whereas a total of 5 bodies have been recovered from the spot. Speaking about the people living in the building, a fire service official said, "Most of them are students. The fire likely caught in a meter and then it spread in vehicles that were parked in the parking area." The official further said that it took three hours to douse the fire.

Fire broke out at petrol pump in Indore

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Indore creating a situation of panic among the people. The incident happened at the GPO petrol pump near the BRTS corridor when a petrol tanker was unloading fuel. A sudden blaze started creating chaos among the staff, the customers and the driver of the petrol tanker. The employees of the petrol pump tried to douse off the fire with the help of fire extinguishers and soon their efforts paid off, thus preventing a major accident in the city. Fortunately, no death or injuries were reported in the incident. Fire tenders had also rushed to the spot along with police for further investigation.