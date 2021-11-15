7 Injured In Kerala As Bus Rams Into Nearly Dozen Vehicles After Brake Failure

At least seven persons suffered minor injuries on Monday when a private transport bus went out of control reportedly after brake failure and rammed into nearly a dozen vehicles near Kochi, police said.

"The bus ran amok after the brake pedal broke. A van, two autorickshaws and over six cars were hit by the bus before it came to a halt. At least seven people suffered minor injuries and were given treatment in a nearby hospital," the police told PTI.

The bus was going to Kakkanad from Edakochi here when the accident occurred. The injured were two occupants of a car, two in the autorickshaw and the others in the bus, the police said.

The driver of the bus was taken into custody, they said.

