7 killed as truck rams into auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Sitamarhi, CM Nitish assures proper treatment

Seven people, including children, were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck rammed into their auto-rickshaw in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Magolwa when they were returning to their native village after attending a wedding, police said.

"We are trying to identify the deceased. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Sitamarhi and their condition is stated to be stable," SDO, Sadar (Sitamarhi), Prashant Kumar said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and directed authorities to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.