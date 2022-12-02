7 Killed In Chhattisgarh's Bastar While Extracting Limestone From Mine After It Collapses

In a shocking incident, at least seven people were killed while extracting limestone from a mine after it collapsed in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

Six women among deceased

As per the information gathered, the bodies of workers were taken out with the help of a crane, and more workers are feared trapped under the debris. The deceased include six women and the rescue operation is still underway.

A police official said that the incident took place in Malgaon village which comes under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 kilometres away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the district.

"The victims were digging soil in the mine when a part of it caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris," he added.

As soon as the police was informed about the incident, they rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. While five people died on the spot, two others succumbed while they were being shifted to a hospital.