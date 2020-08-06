Fire At Ahmedabad's Shrey COVID Hospital Claims 8 Lives; Brave Fire-fighters Quarantined

A massive fire erupted in a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Thursday which has claimed the lives of eight people. The fire was reported in Navrangpura's Shrey Hospital after which over 40 patients have been shifted to other hospitals, according to sources.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor due to a short circuit and the eight patients who lost their lives were admitted on the same floor. The fire brigade carried out the rescue operation to evacuate the patients and at least 37 patients were rescued from the fire.

After the rescue operations, as many as 34 to 35 fire fighting personnel have been put under quarantine as they were rescuing the COVID-19 patients with a high possibility of getting exposed to the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the tragic incident and extended condolences to the aggrieved families.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has announced a probe into the fire, while the Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the victims' kin, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 6, 2020

