Fire At Ahmedabad's Shrey COVID Hospital Claims 8 Lives; Brave Fire-fighters Quarantined

Fire brigade carried out a rescue operation and at least 37 patients were rescued. 34 to 35 fire fighting personnel have been quarantined after the operation

A massive fire erupted in a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Thursday which has claimed the lives of eight people. The fire was reported in Navrangpura's Shrey Hospital after which over 40 patients have been shifted to other hospitals, according to sources.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor due to a short circuit and the eight patients who lost their lives were admitted on the same floor. The fire brigade carried out the rescue operation to evacuate the patients and at least 37 patients were rescued from the fire.

After the rescue operations, as many as 34 to 35 fire fighting personnel have been put under quarantine as they were rescuing the COVID-19 patients with a high possibility of getting exposed to the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the tragic incident and extended condolences to the aggrieved families. 

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has announced a probe into the fire, while the Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the victims' kin, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

