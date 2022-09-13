Last Updated:

8 Dead, Several Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Secunderabad Hotel; PM Announces Ex-gratia

In a tragic incident from Telangana's Secunderabad, a fire broke out in a hotel on Monday, September 12, l killing at least 8 people in the tragedy.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Telangana

Image: ANI/PTI


In a tragic incident from Telangana's Secunderabad, a fire broke out in a hotel on Monday, September 12, killing at least 8 people. According to the police, a fire broke out in the electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor causing a cloud of thick smoke which overpowered the people staying on the first as well as the second floor of the hotel. After getting the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation along with dousing the fire.

Speaking about the fire incident in Secunderabad Hotel, Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand said, "Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors... The remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot," ANI reported.

PM Modi expresses grief over Secunderabad fire incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the fire incident in Telangana's Secunderabad wherein at least 8 people died. Expressing his condolences, PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

READ | MHA takes note of Himanta's security breach in Hyderabad, seeks report from Telangana Govt

Reacting to the tragedy in Secunderabad, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mohamood Ali called the incident "very unfortunate" and said, "Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued. We are probing how the incident happened," ANI reported.

READ | 'Script was ready': Assam CM Himanta calls his security breach in Telangana 'premeditated'
READ | HD Kumaraswamy meets Telangana Min KTR in Hyderabad amid new political equations
READ | Mission 2024? Telangana CM KCR to float national party, says 'policies being formulated'
READ | HD Kumaraswamy makes a big vow to KCR, reveals timeline for Telangana CM's national plunge
First Published:
COMMENT