In a tragic incident from Telangana's Secunderabad, a fire broke out in a hotel on Monday, September 12, killing at least 8 people. According to the police, a fire broke out in the electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor causing a cloud of thick smoke which overpowered the people staying on the first as well as the second floor of the hotel. After getting the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation along with dousing the fire.

Speaking about the fire incident in Secunderabad Hotel, Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand said, "Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors... The remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot," ANI reported.

PM Modi expresses grief over Secunderabad fire incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the fire incident in Telangana's Secunderabad wherein at least 8 people died. Expressing his condolences, PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Reacting to the tragedy in Secunderabad, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mohamood Ali called the incident "very unfortunate" and said, "Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued. We are probing how the incident happened," ANI reported.