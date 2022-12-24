8 Dead After Vehicle Returning From Sabarimala Falls In 40-feet-deep Pit In Tamil Nadu

Eight devotees returning from Sabarimala temple on Friday at 10.30 pm were killed at the Kumily mountain pass in the Theni district when their car slid into a 40-feet-deep pit. “Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district”, said KV Muralidharan, District Collector, Theni

The remaining two injured passengers have been admitted to the Theni Govt hospital for treatment. The passengers of the vehicle were reportedly natives of Theni-Andipetty.

Police personnel immediately rushed to the spot

The police personnel of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the 10 passengers.

Out of the 10 passengers, seven of them died on the spot while the other passenger died on the way to the hospital.

Currently, in Kerala, lakhs of devotees visit the Sabarimala temple every day. With the yearly Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Sabarimala temple is at its busiest.

During the busiest time of the year, 10 to 15 million people visit Sabarimala to take darshan.

Image: ANI