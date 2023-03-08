8 Killed In Separate Road Accidents Involving Motorcycles On Dol Jatra In Howrah

Eight people died and three others were injured in separate road accidents in West Bengal's Howrah district on Dol Jatra, police said on Wednesday.

All those killed and injured were out on motorcycles on Dol Jatra, the festival of colours in West Bengal, on Tuesday, they said.

In Joyrampur in Uluberia police station area, three people on a motorcycle crashed into a lamppost when they were heading to Kulgachia from Garchumuk. Locals took them to the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Govt Medical College and Hospital, where two persons were declared brought dead, police said.

The injured man was later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. All of the victims were in their mid-20s.

A 19-year-old man also died in a similar accident in Kaijuri in Uluberia when he crashed into a roadside lamppost, police said.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in Chakhana in Amta police station area when two motorcycles crashed head-on. One of the motorcycles entered the wrong lane of Ranihati Road, leading to the accident. All of the victims were in their 20s, police said.

Two more persons died in another such accident in Salkia in Howrah city. One of them was 25 years old, while the other was 28, police said.