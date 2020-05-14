Last Updated:

8 Migrants Killed & Over 50 Injured In Road Accident In MP's Guna; Cong Demands Ex-gratia

In a shocking incident on Thursday morning, eight migrants were killed and 55 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh, as per sources

Written By
Navashree Nandini

In a shocking incident on Thursday morning, eight migrants were killed and 55 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, as per sources. As per reports, the migrants were traveling to Maharashtra in a container that met with an accident around 2-3 AM. Sources said that the driver of the container is on the run.
 
Demanding compensation for the deceased, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter and also urged CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure the treatment of the injured. He paid tribute to the deceased.

 

First Published:
