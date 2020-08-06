8 Killed In Ahmedabad COVID Hospital Fire; Building Did Not Have NOC From Fire Dept

In a shocking incident, there were at least eight patients who lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID dedicated hospital in Navrangpura area, named Shrey Hospital. All the eight patients had been allegedly locked inside the ICU on the fourth floor of the hospital since the ward had a biometric lock only accessible to be unlocked from outside. There were several patients of COVID-19 who were recovering well and were, in fact, going to be discharged in a few days.

These are the patients who had lost their lives. The family members claimed that they used to get harassing calls about medical bills of the patients, but there was no intimation from the Hospital officials to the next of kin. Mahesh Shah, whose family member passed away in the fire expressed his sorrow, "There seems to be nothing at all that the officials will be able to do in this fire. It is going to be a court case. We don't care about the compensation, we want the life of our family members back. Why is the hospital staff quiet, who are the trustees, the owners of the hospital will have to be behind jail for us to get justice."

As soon as the incident came to light, the government officials including Jayanti Ravi, Dr. Rajiv Gupta and Mukesh Kumar reached the hospital site after Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the incident and expressed sorrow. The team which was being led by Gupta himself later addressed the media and claimed, “It is an unfortunate incident. We have visited the site and made notes. The Chief Ministers Office has already asked for a committee to be set up, which we have. The committee will lead the investigation into the entire incident and find out what was the reason for the fire to have broken out. The report will be submitted to the CMO in 2-3 days.” On being asked whether the hospital building did have a fire NOC and if all the equipments were in place, Gupta tried to justify and said that these were ‘premature questions’ and that the committee will determine the truth behind such claims.

The opposition, however, was quick to react and claimed that they had spoken to MF Dastoor who is the Chief Fire Superintendent and that Dastoor had told them that the building did not have any fire NOC and that the fire equipment was also very old. “I have made several RTIs about the issue. There are so many hospitals in the entire city and the entire state where Fire Safety is treated as a joke and in fact, there are no NOCs given to the hospitals at all. This must be answered by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as to why did they allow such hospitals to function? I am a civil engineer and I know that there can't be a lift outside the building. The lift is illegally constructed and does not adhere to the guidelines of the AMC either,” said Jaykumar Patel, Congress President of Navrangpura Ward.

