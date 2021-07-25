Last Updated:

9 Dead In Horrifying Landslide In Himachal Pradesh, PM Announces Ex-gratia | Watch

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those deceased from Prime Minister Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for those who have been injured

Aakansha Tandon

ANI


In a tragic incident, at least 9 people lost their lives in a landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur district on Sunday. The incident occurred as heavy boulders fell rolling from the hilltop, crushing everything that came in its way. Along with the Batseri bridge, several vehicles beside it also got crushed into pieces. The horrifying incident was reported around 2:15 pm Sunday and a vehicle carrying 11 tourists was hit by the landslide, out of which 9 were killed and 2 were injured. A local was also injured after being hit by the boulders. 

Responding to the incident, CM Jairam Thakur expressed his grief and wrote on Twitter, “The accident in Kinnaur's Batseri due to the landslide is heart-wrenching. It is very sad that a vehicle carrying tourists came under its grip, in which 9 died and 2 injured and 1 other passerby got injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family.”

He also informed that relief work has already started in the area, “I spoke to Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident and gave them proper guidelines. The administration has started relief work at the spot and immediate relief is being provided to the affected. May the injured persons get speedy recovery, I pray to God,” he wrote on Twitter.

PM announces ex-gratia under PMNF for victims of Kinnaur landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concern over the horrifying incident. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office said, "The accident caused by the landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh is very sad. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. I wish him a speedy recovery."

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those deceased from Prime Minister Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for those who have been injured. 

Home Minister Amit Shah, reacting to the landslide, said he is deeply saddened by the incident and expressed his grief on Twitter. "Deeply saddened by the death of many people in the landslide accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

Several other leaders have also expressed their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Himachal Pradesh landslide. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote, “The news of the death of many people in the accident due to landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh is painful. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

BJP president JP Nadda tweeted his condolences over the Kinnaur landslide and expressed his concern. He wrote, “It is extremely unfortunate to hear about the loss of lives in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. My sincere condolences to the families affected in this tragic incident.”

Image:ANI

