9 Killed, 7 Injured After Car Falls Into Gorge In Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

On Thursday, a car went off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region, killing at least nine people and injuring seven others, according to authorities.

Officials stated that a Tata Sumo slid off the road and tumbled into the gorge at Tarran Wali. The vehicle was on its route from Surankote's Marha village towards Bufliyaz, in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The car carrying people from a marriage celebration in Surankote's Marha region was returning to Bafliaz when it crashed into a steep gorge in Tarraran Wali Gali on Thursday evening, according to an official on duty at the police control centre in Poonch.

"Every possible support is being extended to those injured and the next of kin of deceased persons", says DM Poonch.

