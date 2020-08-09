9 Killed As Fire Breaks Out At Hotel-turned Covid Facility In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

A total of nine patients lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a hotel that was transformed into a COVID-19 facility at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, police said early on Sunday.

As many as 33 people, including 10 staff members, were rescued from the spot and the blaze was doused with the help of four fire tenders. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu monitored the rescue operations. The patients admitted to the hotel have been moved to the Metropolitan Hotel Covid Care Centre.

"The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain," said Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz.

The building, previously a hotel called Swarna Palace, was converted into a facility for 50 asymptomatic patients last month. The cause of the blaze is thought to be a short-circuit from a computer in the reception of the hotel.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

A similar incident in Ahmedabad

At least eight patients had lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID dedicated hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area, named Shrey Hospital. All the eight patients had been allegedly locked inside the ICU on the fourth floor of the hospital since the ward had a biometric lock only accessible to be unlocked from outside. There were several patients of COVID-19 who were recovering well and were, in fact, going to be discharged in a few days. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office set up a committee to lead the investigation into the entire incident and to find out the cause of the fire.

