In a tragic incident, at least 9 people were killed on Friday after the boundary wall of an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow collapsed due to heavy rains.

According to the police officials, some labourers were living in huts outside the Army enclave in the Dilkusha area, and owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed, killing at least 9 people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the terrible incident that happened in Lucknow. "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of wall collapse in a colony located in Lucknow district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families," CMO tweeted.

CM Yogi has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the people who died in the tragedy. "Along with this, the officers of the district administration have been directed to provide proper treatment to the injured," CMO tweeted.

