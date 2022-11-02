'Act Of God': Oreva Company's Manager Tells Court Over Morbi Bridge Collapse

As the owners of the Oreva group responsible for maintaining the Morbi bridge are still on a run, the lawyer representing the company argued in the court that the mishap was an “Act of God”. Meanwhile, out of the nine accused who were arrested after the bridge crashed, four have been reportedly sent to police custody while five accused are under judicial custody in connection with the case.

Notably, while the lawyer of the accused is calling it an Act of God, the FIR registered in the case clearly states that the accident in which 135 people were killed, is a case of 'criminal negligence'. The Gujarat Police has filed an FIR under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the nine people of the Oreva group, accused in the bridge collapse tragedy.

Meanwhile, Deepak Parekh, a manager at Oreva - the company which repaired the 150-year-old suspension bridge in Morbi, while addressing the bench also termed the accident an Act of God. “We worked a lot. It was an Act of God that this kind of disaster struck. We are a small company who are working very hard. And this no one could have seen coming,” he said.

#BREAKING | As Oreva owners on the run, their lawyer launches 'act of God' defence.



Tune in - https://t.co/oi1mXscqhk pic.twitter.com/54NygUwwo4 — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

In a monumental tragedy, a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30 claiming the lives of at least 135 people. The incident occurred just days after the bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public, on the Gujarati New Year's day on October 26. The CCTV footage of the mishap showed that the bridge was crammed with people including women and children during the evening.

According to the sources, there were around 350 people at the time when the accident happened. Notably, the bridge had a capacity of only 150 people at once. However, sources informed Republic TV that around 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on that day.

The Gujarat government has also formed a five-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy. PM Modi also visited Morbi and chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. Reportedly, he reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.