After Bihar Bridge Collapse, BJP Slams Nitish Kumar Govt's 'corruption'; 'Stop Looting...'

BJP launched a scathing attack on the Bihar govt and demanded the resignation of Bihar CM & his deputy over the collapse of under-construction Bhagalpur bridge.

Abheet Sajwan

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of the bridge. (Image: Twitter/PTI)


After an under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district collapsed, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government and asked if both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav would resign after this failure.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today, the bridge being built on the river Ganga between Sultanganj and Khagaria of Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsed. In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020."

He added, "This bridge has fallen for the second time. Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognizance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country."

The Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed after its three pillars collapsed which led to the disruption of the entire bridge. The structure which was constructed at a height of 100 meters, completely collapsed over the river Ganga.

BJP demands resignation of Bihar CM & his deputy

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary also slammed the Bihar government and said that only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is responsible for this bridge collapse.

He said, "Today, due to Nitish Ji, the roads are in a bad condition and all the bridges are collapsing. Only and only Nitish Kumar is responsible for this."

The Bihar BJP chief added, "The bridge is collapsing, but Nitish Kumar's government is roaming the country in a frenzy. Today Nitish Kumar's corrupt government is fully involved in corruption. If there is even a little bit of morality left, then it should resign immediately."

BJP Bihar MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha demanded the resignation of Bihar CM and his deputy. He also went on to say that the state government must be stopped from looting citizens' money. 

He said, "The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister should take responsibility for the collapse of this corrupt bridge and resign from the post. Looting the hard-earned money of the people of Bihar should be stopped."

Bihar CM orders investigation

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of the bridge and has also asked for the identification of those responsible for the collapse.

The construction of the bridge began in February 2014, after its foundation stone was laid by CM Nitish Kumar on February 23, 2014. The bridge was supposed to connect the Sultanganj area of the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district of Bihar. 

As per authorities, the reason for the collapse is still to be ascertained. Opposition parties such as BJP have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and asked for an FIR against the ones who are responsible.

