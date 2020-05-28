Bat Death Mystery Deepens: 20 More Carcasses, This Time In Balliya after Gorakhpur & Ara

In another growing mystery, more bats were found dead in large numbers in a village in UP's Balliya district. Around 10-20 bats were found dead in the village. According to officials, samples of the bats have been sent to a lab and theor cause of death is being investigated. This comes shortly after several bats were found dead in Belghat town of Gorakhpur district on Tuesday.

The Gorakhpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), stated that death may be caused either by heatstroke or pesticides. He added the bat carcasses were later sent for testing to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly to find out the cause of death. The official mentioned that the bats found lying under a mango tree indicate the presence of pesticides. He also dispelled fears that the death of the animals could be due to COVID-19.

Over 200 bats found dead in Bihar

In a similar incident, doctors from Bihar’s animal husbandry department on Tuesday confirmed reports of mass death of bats near Ara in Bhojpur district. The swab samples of the dead birds were sent to Patna for testing and doctors said any the reason for their death could only by figured after the test reports arrive.

As per locals, a large number of bats were found dead, following which the animal husbandry department was informed. The district animal husbandry officer Dr Sidh Nath Rai said that the team of six doctors who visited the site and reported about the death of around 200 bats there.

The bizarre incidents have generated curiosity as it comes amidst the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which was previously linked to bats.

