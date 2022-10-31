After Morbi Bridge Collapsed, Locals Form Human Chains, Dive With Tubes To rescue Victims

Gujarat's Morbi hanging bridge collapsed on Sunday, October 30, killing over 130 people and injuring several in the horrifying incident. The tragedy could have been more disastrous if local people had not rushed to the spot immediately after the bridge collapsed.

The visuals after the unfortunate tragedy show how the locals in the Morbi area swam in the Machchhu river across which the Morbi bridge was built. The locals were seen forming human chains to rescue the people who had fallen into the Machchhu river. Forming a well-coordinated system of a human chain, the rescuers brought several people out from the river. They were also seen diving into the river with tubes bringing back the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy as the ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the spot too.

People even climbed on the broken bridge to rescue those who were hanging on the snapped cables and net of the bridge. One of the rescuers carried a woman on his back as he escaped using the broken bridge's net. It is pertinent to mention that around 177 people have been rescued by the locals, NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and Fire department teams.

'I didn't sleep and helped people the entire night': Rescuer recalls Morbi tragedy

Speaking to ANI, one of the eyewitnesses who rescued the Morbi tragedy victims called the incident "heart-wrenching" as he narrated the horrific ordeal. "I sell tea there every Sunday. People were hanging from cables and then slipped down. I didn't sleep and helped people the entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never seen anything like that in my life," the eyewitness told ANI.

Another eyewitness named Haseena said that she helped the victims as members of her own family. She said that she even gave her vehicles to carry the bodies to the hospital. "I can't describe it in words. There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The administration also helped too. I never saw anything like this ever," Haseena told ANI.

Morbi bridge tragedy

As of Monday morning, more than 130 people died and several have been injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area on Sunday. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment.

Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat are carrying out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night.

It is pertinent to mention that cases have been registered against the bridge management team. "Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Sunday.