After Odisha Mishap, Transgenders Offer Help At Balasore Hosp; Go Bed To Bed For Donations

At a time when a lot of people are admitted to hospital due to the deadly Odisha train accident where at least 275 people have died and over 1,000 are injured, transgenders in Fakir Mohan Medical College And Hospital, Balasore are seen donating items and medical supplies that could help the patients in speedy recovery.

The transgenders community are seen going bed to bed giving towels, bucket, and a mug to each patient. The community is serving the victims and helping them by providing the necessary things. A lot of patients either lost or left their belongings during the horrific incidents, thus people from different communities are working in unison to support the needy people who were highly affected by the accident that took place on June 2.

Victim speaks to Republic

A victim named Ajay Kumar also spoke to Republic TV and detailed how he was saved and rescued by the locals of Balasore. He said, "My name is Ajay Kumar I was in the Coromandel Express in S-4 bogie and my seat number was 71. It was full of passengers and was heavily crowded. I thought it was an earthquake, I was sitting on the side of the window and grabbed it.''

Suddenly it overturned, I was sitting in the lower seat, and the people over, all fell on me. When the coach got stable, everyone there was in some kind of physical pain. I got out with a lot of difficulty from the emergency window. From there I was brought to the hospital. I have got a fracture in my hand."

CBI probe recommended

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation has been recommended into the train accident. Union Minister Vaishnaw had earlier said that sabotage could not be ruled out.

He said, "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. Recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI."

The Railway Board also suspected sabotage and tampering of the electronic interlocking system that led to the triple train accident. Railway Board member Jaya Varma Sinha said that the Coromandel Express is a very safe train but the issue was with signalling.

Tracks restored at Balasore accident site

In the latest update, the damaged railway tracks at the Balasore accident site were repaired on Sunday night, the Union Minister for Railways said.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section."

Up-line train movement also started. pic.twitter.com/JQnd7yUuEB — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023

