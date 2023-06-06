After Odisha Train Tragedy, Railways Orders Nationwide Safety Drive On Signalling Systems

Following the horrific Odisha train tragedy which transpired on June 2, the Railway Board on Monday ordered a nationwide safety drive on signalling systems. This week-long safety drive will lay emphasis on the "double-locking" of signalling systems in relay rooms at railway stations. The safety drive will include 'super checks' across all 19 zones of the Indian Railways. This comes three days after the Coromandel Express from Shalimar to Chennai, which was crossing on the main line, collided with a stationary goods train at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore on the loop line next to it.

Throughout the week-long process, the station masters will ensure that the cabins housing the signalling equipment are safe with double-locking. Each station with a signalling system has a double locking system and can be opened only when both the station master and the signalling staff are present. "All goomties housing signalling equipment with station limits should be checked and ensured being provided double locking arrangements,” a notification from the Railway Ministry said. "All relay rooms in stations should be checked and ensured for proper working of double locking arrangement,” the notice further said.

The signalling staff has also been directed to ensure data logging and SMS alerts for the opening and closing of relay room doors, as well as the disconnection and reconnection of signalling equipment as per the norms.

#WATCH | Railway Board recommends CBI probe related to #OdishaTrainAccident, announces Railways minister Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/X9qUs55fZr — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

The safety drive has been launched alongside the investigation which the government says could have been a case of sabotage. An official from the railways, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI that someone might have tampered with the AI-based 'electronic interlocking' system which had no error and thus the sabotage angle could not be ruled out. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too called it a 'criminal activity' which is why he recommended a CBI probe into the Odisha train crash.

The CBI will take over the case registered by Odisha Police on June 3 under IPC Sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) and Sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.