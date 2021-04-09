Ahmedabad School Fire LIVE Updates: All Students & Employees Evacuated; Fire Under Control

Quick links:
credits: Republicworld.com
As per sources, the people who were stuck inside were asked to move to the terrace and were evacuated from there by the firefighters as the cooling process was underway at Ankur school where a blaze engulfed the building on Friday.
In the latest development from the fire that broke out at Ankur school, sources have informed that no casualties have been reported and all employees and students have been evacuated.
The cause of the blaze has been ascertained as a short circuit that originated on the ground floor following which it engulfed the four-storey building.
As per sources, the fire has been brought under control and was only remaining in pops and cables.
A major fire broke out at Ankur school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday, causing several students to be stuck inside the premises as firefighters made all-out efforts to douse the fire. As per sources, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot as seven children who were stuck in the building were evacuated while efforts were on to evacuate 5 more students stuck inside.