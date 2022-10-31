Republic Investigation: Ajanta Oreva's Office 'deserted' After Morbi Bridge Tragedy

In a key development in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, eight people related to the Oreva Group have been detained by the Gujarat Police after 133 people died in the accident. Notably, there was a crucial agreement signed between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the collapsed bridge for its maintenance and upkeep. Republic Media Network on Monday tracked down Ajanta Oreva's office in Ahmedabad which was the contractor of the Morbi bridge.

Republic reports from Oreva headquarters

After the incident, the office premises of the Oreva House was completely deserted. As per Republic's report, the office was scheduled to open at 10 am but no one has shown up since morning. The guards present at the entrance refused to speak on the issue and claimed that they are not aware of why the employees have not reached the office.

There are five units of Oreva Group functioning in the same building-- Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. ltd, Ajanta Transistor Clock Mfg. Co, Ajanta Energy Pvt. Ltd, Ajanta Infra Project Ltd, Oreva Energy Pvt. ltd. All the units have not opened today.

#LIVE: Republic reports from the Morbi bridge contractor Oreva's office in Ahmedabad; Tune in here - https://t.co/etZZsFCYE8 pic.twitter.com/44JmhnBuia — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Morbi Bridge Agreement Vested Oreva Group

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the bridge which collapsed leading to 133 deaths. The aforesaid document has been signed between Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd. and the Morbi Municipality on March 7 this year. It is essentially a 15-year contract for maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing. Thus, the firm was allowed to hike the ticket price for commuters by Rs.2 every year.

This assumes significance as there was a footfall of around 350 people there at the time of the accident, sources revealed. This came even as the bridge could carry only 150 people at once. However, sources informed Republic that around 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on Sunday.

As per the agreement, no government agency in Morbi would have any role in the tasks assigned to the company as part of the contract. Sources indicated that the repair work might have been subcontracted to a third party. Earlier, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala admitted to Republic TV that the bridge which collapsed didn't have fitness clearance and was opened without intimation to the authorities.