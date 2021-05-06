Last Updated:

Nagpur-Mumbai Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Belly Landing After Losing Its Landing Gear

An air ambulance from Nagpur to Mumbai made an emergency belly landing at its destination after losing a front landing gear tyre during takeoff

Written By
Koushik Narayanan

Credit: Republic World image


Update at 10:30 pm: The union civil aviation minister has tweeted an update with more images of the aircraft.

Update at 9:45 pm 

As per reports, one patient who was aboard the charter flight was admitted to Nanavati hospital after the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport. An image of the aircraft's front wheel which was detached as it attempted to take off has been accessed by Republic. 

READ | Maharashtra govt moves HC seeking to quash portions of FIR against ex-HM Anil Deshmukh

Update at 9.14 pm

The Nagpur-Hyderabad charter flight has landed safely in Mumbai Airport after developing a technical snag while taking off. As per reports, five passengers, a patient, two crew members, and a medical team on board are safe. 

READ | 30 aboard Air India Amritsar-Rome flight last week tested COVID positive; 242 Quarantined

Update at 9.10 pm 

As per reports, the wheel of the Beechcraft charter flight was separated from the flight while it was taking off from Runway number 32 in Nagpur. Officials informed that the pilot of the flight will attempt to make a belly landing not using the landing gear. Sources informed that the plane is an air ambulance and has a patient and a doctor on board. It is currently mid-air and is expected to land soon.

READ | Amid COVID-19 crisis, 41-year old man runs 'Langar Sewa' on wheels to feed poor in Nagpur

A full emergency has been declared for a non-scheduled aircraft from Nagpur to Hyderabad and the flight, a Beechcraft charter plane, has been diverted to Mumbai Airport, as per the latter's PRO.

The Beechcraft charter took off from Nagpur and will make an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport after a technical snag emerged with its front landing gear - specifically, it had lost its front landing gear during takeoff. Accordingly, a high alert has been sounded at the Mumbai Airport.

READ | Nagpur: Man arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir escapes from custody

The fire brigade and ambulance are already present at the Mumbai airport as the flight from Nagpur is expected to land soon.

The flight has two hours worth of fuel left, as per officials.  

Further details are awaited; Tune in to Republic TV for #LIVE updates.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND