Nagpur-Mumbai Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Belly Landing After Losing Its Landing Gear

Update at 10:30 pm: The union civil aviation minister has tweeted an update with more images of the aircraft.

A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by @DGCAIndia @CSMIA_Official & other agencies. pic.twitter.com/aelehUB7DS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 6, 2021

Update at 9:45 pm

As per reports, one patient who was aboard the charter flight was admitted to Nanavati hospital after the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport. An image of the aircraft's front wheel which was detached as it attempted to take off has been accessed by Republic.

Update at 9.14 pm

The Nagpur-Hyderabad charter flight has landed safely in Mumbai Airport after developing a technical snag while taking off. As per reports, five passengers, a patient, two crew members, and a medical team on board are safe.

Update at 9.10 pm

As per reports, the wheel of the Beechcraft charter flight was separated from the flight while it was taking off from Runway number 32 in Nagpur. Officials informed that the pilot of the flight will attempt to make a belly landing not using the landing gear. Sources informed that the plane is an air ambulance and has a patient and a doctor on board. It is currently mid-air and is expected to land soon.

A full emergency has been declared for a non-scheduled aircraft from Nagpur to Hyderabad and the flight, a Beechcraft charter plane, has been diverted to Mumbai Airport, as per the latter's PRO.

The Beechcraft charter took off from Nagpur and will make an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport after a technical snag emerged with its front landing gear - specifically, it had lost its front landing gear during takeoff. Accordingly, a high alert has been sounded at the Mumbai Airport.

The fire brigade and ambulance are already present at the Mumbai airport as the flight from Nagpur is expected to land soon.

The flight has two hours worth of fuel left, as per officials.

The flight has two hours worth of fuel left, as per officials.

Further details are awaited.