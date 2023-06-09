Alert Rail Official Prevents Train Accident In Odisha Days After Balasore Tragedy

Three days after the triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore in which 275 people died, a train accident was averted in the state's Bhadrak district due to the alertness of a railway official. The incident happened at the Manjuri Road station under Bhandaripokhari police station limits.

According to sources, a boulder was placed between the gears of the interlock at the Manjuri Road Station which could have derailed a train if not for a railway official spotting it on time and informing the authorities. After the official tipped off the administration, the boulder was immediately removed.

Following the incident, the station master filed a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF). RPF inspector Dilip Kumar said an investigation is underway.

The incident follows the three-way train crash on June 2 that claimed the lives of 275 people and left more than 1,000 injured. People are still running hospital to hospital to identify the bodies of their family members.

What happened on June 2?

At 6:55 PM, Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a freight train were involved in an accident that led to the overturning of several bogies. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed to the spot the next morning. A preliminary probe showed that the accident had occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking," according to Vaishnaw.

"It is about point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that. Whosoever did it and how it happened will be found out after proper investigation," Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, Railway Board spokesperson Jaya Verma Sinha said, "As the minister said, there was a problem with the signalling system. It could be that someone had done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failure.

The Railway Board said that it could not rule out the possibility of sabotage and recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI on Tuesday started its investigation into alleged criminal negligence after registering an FIR. A CBI spokesperson said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha government and further orders from DoPT (Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the state of Odisha on 2nd June, 2023."