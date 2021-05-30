Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: Main Accused Arrested; Being Questioned By Cops

In a key development in the Aligarh hooch tragedy, the main accused Vipin Yadav was arrested by the police on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention here that a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced on the arrest of Yadav, along with co-accused Rishi Sharma. While Sharma is yet to be arrested, Yadav is being questioned by the police in relation to the entire case.

This comes after the Yogi Adityanth government announced strict action against the suspects after the reports of the tragic incident came to light. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Strict action must be taken against those involved in the sale of poisonous liquor, which has led to several deaths in Aligarh. Their properties should be seized and auctioned and the money coming out from that should be provided to the families of the victims as compensation." In another tweet, it directed the state home ministry and excise department to monitor every liquor shop within 48 hours of time.

गृह विभाग तथा आबकारी विभाग, विशेष अभियान चलाकर 48 घंटे में शराब की हर दुकान की जांच करें। अवैध शराब की बिक्री में संलिप्त पाए जाने वाले लोगों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 28, 2021

As per, District Health Officer BP Kalyan, on Sunday over 51 bodies had reached the government hospital for postmortem, of which 25 died by consuming the poisonous liquor while the cause of death of the remaining 26 is unknown. The viscera of the 26 bodies are being sent to the lab in Agra, and after the reports of the same come, further investigations will take place.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday, reports of people dying after consuming the spurious liquid being sold in the name of liquor in Aligarh, started surfacing.

UP Government conducts a special enforcement drive, arrests 23 people

Taking lessons from the Aligarh hooch tragedy, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Saturday conducted a special enforcement drive across Uttar Pradesh. As part of the said drive, joint teams of the excise department, police, and the administration conducted raids and verified the stocks in liquor shops. The official statement issued by the administration read, "In the drive conducted on May 29, as many as 403 cases were registered in the state, 11,785 liters of illicit liquor recovered and 79,455 kg raw material used in preparing illicit liquor was destroyed on the spot." It further added, "Along with it, 203 people were arrested and nine vehicles seized."

