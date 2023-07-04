All Woman Snake Boat Capsizes During Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, Oarswomen Rescued

As one of Kerala's oldest boat races, Champakulam Moolam Vallam Kali, was underway in this coastal district on Monday, a near-tragic situation was averted, thanks to the rescue of all the oarswomen of a snake boat that capsized in the middle of the race.

The southbound boat in which the women were rowing overturned while the team was in the last leg of the event called 'Looser's in Finals'.

The oarswomen were promptly rescued by multiple motor boats, and footage of the incident on TV networks showed life jackets being thrown into the water for them to hold onto and stay afloat. The rescue boats were then used to haul the oarswomen and bring them to land. The oarswomen were admitted to the local hospitals. They are being monitored at the Alappuzha government medical college and hospital, but nobody is in danger.

According to the officials, the event had started around 2 PM. In all, over 13 snake boats took part in the Champakulam Moolam ‘vallam kali’ (boat race), the season opener event.

The accident occurred during a competition between CDS Nedumudi Gram Panchayat's boat company and CDS Champakulam Gram Panchayat's 'Kattil Thekethil' while they were competing against each other.

The boat overturned three hundred meters away from the finishing point. Prima facie, it was revealed that most of the women rowers allegedly swam and reached the shore whereas some were rescued. It is reportedly said that the rowers were not trained enough which in turn resulted in the boat capsising.

It is also reportedly said that in the wake of a series of races, one race had already begun before the other one allegedly being completed leading to unexpected waves for the women boat racers.

