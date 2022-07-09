Amarnath Cloudburst: ITBP Says 15,000 People Rescued, Search Op Intensified As 40 Missing

As rescue operations are underway following the destructive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, about 15,000 pilgrims have been shifted to Panjtarni as ITBP expanded its route opening. The ITBP informed that a dog squad has been deployed and teams, including NDRF and ITBP are conducting extensive searches.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Saturday, ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said, “We are intensifying search operations. There were certain tents that were washed away. We are looking into areas where debris accumulated. Dog squad is also helping us. We might find more people who are stuck under debris by this afternoon. Most of the people have been evacuated. Around 14,000 to 15,000 people have been rescued and are safe. The water level rose yesterday. There was extensive water logging. We are conducting searches but as per local sources, 40 people are missing.” ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey further said, “Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday.”

ITBP told news agency ANI that most of the pilgrims who were stranded near the holy cave area due to flash floods last evening have been shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP expanded its route opening and protection parties from the lower holy cave to Panjtarni. ITBP also said that no pilgrim is left on the track as about 15,000 people have been safely shifted.

Notably, the cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave of Amarnath on Friday leading to the massive discharge of water in the 'Nallah', close to the shrine and the tents of the pilgrims. Around 15 people are said to have been killed in the disaster, while 48 are injured and undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, one team of 49 Bn BSF has been deployed at the lower holy cave to rescue pilgrims and one section is deployed at the Neelgranth Heli site assisting in the rescue of patients coming from the holy cave. About 150 yatris were accommodated by BSF in Panjtarni camps for a night on Friday. All BSF representatives are continuously working for rescue and sharing information with higher headquarters.

While the Amarnath Yatra from the Kashmir region continues to remain suspended, pilgrims are carrying out normal travelling from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. Concerning this, the 10th batch of 6,047 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu earlier on Saturday morning. Out of this, 2,034 pilgrims left for Baltal, while 4,013 left for Pahalgam base.

J&K admin issues directions to concerned officials in view of Amarnath cloudburst

In view of the situation and the need for more manpower, the Directorate of Health Service (Kashmir) has suspended all the leaves of the staff members (Regular/Contractual) and further directed them to report back to their duties. Also, all the officials have been asked to keep their mobile phones switched on. Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officers of south Kashmir i.e. Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables, and emergency aid kits to Pahalgam.

While on the other hand, the Chief Medical Officers of North and Central Kashmir i.e. Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, and Budgam have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables, and emergency aid kits to Baltal.

Similarly, the in-charge Controller of Stores (Health) has been directed to coordinate with General Manager JKMSCL Srinagar for keeping emergency supplies ready to be dispatched to Baltal and Pahalgam immediately in consultation with Yatra Officer DHSK.

Speaking about the people affected in the incident, while the injured patients are being treated at all three base hospitals - Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni, and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave, many health care workers have been deputed at these stations.