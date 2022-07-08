Amarnath Cloudburst: Additional Army, NDRF Rescue Teams Rushed For Rescue Operations

At least 13 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the Amarnath holy cave shrine in south Kashmir triggered flash floods on Friday, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens.

The Indian Army has launched six rescue teams including Army helicopters for the aid of yatris in cloudburst affected areas at the lower Amarnath cave site, the Northern Command said.

Indian Air Force assets including helicopters and personnel are also on standby to launch rescue and relief operations, IAF officials said.

The cloudburst struck close to 5.30 pm amid heavy showers, police officials said. A rescue operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is in progress.

A total of 10 army teams with rescue dogs are at the site. An NDRF team was already there while two more teams are being rushed, officials said. Several devotees have been rescued so far.

Emergency helpline numbers

NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the natural calamity and urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation. "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed Jammu and Kashmir administration and central forces to ensure swift rescue operations.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he is deeply pained by the unfortunate incident and is closely monitoring the situation. He also instructed all concerned departments to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims.