Amarnath Cloudburst: Assam CM 'deeply Pained' By Tragedy, Prays For Well-being Of Pilgrims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed grief over the tragedy that transpired close to the holy shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir following the devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, where at least 15 people lost their lives.

Taking to his Twitter account, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragedy near the holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu & Kashmir." The Assam CM also prayed for the well-being of the devotees who are present there while wishing "speedy recovery" for the injured people. Notably, as of now, at least 15 people have been reported to have lost their lives while around 50 have been reported injured from the incident.

Apart from Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also expressed his sorrow over the Amarnath cloudburst tragedy. "The news of the loss of many pilgrims due to cloudburst near the holy Amarnath cave is extremely sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue operations are on at the spot. I pray to God for the well-being of all the devotees," CM Jairam Thakur tweeted.

PM Modi takes stock of situation

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragedy caused by the cloudburst and extended his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. PM Modi also spoke to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation. "Spoke to Manoj Sinha Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," PM Modi tweeted on Friday

Amarnath cloudburst tragedy

A horrifying cloudburst took place at the holy cave of Amarnath on Friday leading to the massive release of water in the 'Nallah', close to the shrine and the tents of the pilgrims. At least 15 people are said to have been killed in the disaster, while 48 are injured and undergoing treatment. Also, over 30 people are still missing.

In the wake of the flood, tents and community kitchens set up at the site were also swamped away by the mud and rocks, pushing them down the hill. While the Amarnath Yatra from the Kashmir region remains suspended, pilgrims are carrying out normal travelling from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. Regarding this, the 10th batch of 6,047 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu earlier on Saturday morning. Out of this, 2,034 pilgrims left for Baltal, while 4,013 left for Pahalgam base.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government is still carrying out rescue operations at the site. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday.