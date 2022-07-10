Amarnath Cloudburst: Congress Attempts To Politicise Rescue Ops; Says 'J&K Govt Clueless'

Politicising the Amarnath tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma on Sunday said that the J&K government is clueless about the number of missing pilgrims.

"JK govt clueless about exact no of missing pilgrims more than three days after the Amarnath tragedy. The lapses in the system hardly would be looked into, as enquiry into Vaishnodevi tragedy on 31Dec, 2021, didn't see light of the day," Sharma tweeted.

"Let us pray for the lives of those missing and the injured, in the Amarnath tragedy, as the relief and rescue operations are stated to be in full swing by all agencies in a coordinated manner, which needs to be complemented. @OfficeOfLGJandK," he added.

A flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall near the holy cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of at least 16 people. Around 40 people are still missing.

Apart from high-tech machinery, four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday.

Amarnath cloudburst: Pilgrims wait for yatra to resume

In view of the cloudburst incident, the yatra to the holy cave shrine has been temporarily suspended. However, the pilgrims are still waiting at Baltal Base camp for it to restart. The track needs to be fixed before restarting the yatra as the path to Amarnath was destroyed and the repair work is still ongoing.

Kundan Nayak, a pilgrim from Pune said, "We are waiting for the last two days here at the camp. My registration is for today but because of cloudburst yatra is stopped. This is a very unfortunate incident but we are hopeful that it will resume soon. We will wait here till the yatra resume. We will return back only after offering prayers."

Another pilgrim, Dr Devraj from Bhatinda, said that he has full faith in the J&K administration that the yatra will recommence soon.