Amarnath Cloudburst: NDRF DG Confirms 16 Dead & 40 Still Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Following the destructive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director-General Atul Karwal on Saturday confirmed that the death toll has now risen to 16. He stated that 40 people are still missing and 5 people were immediately rescued alive after the disaster struck. He added that there are no difficulties in rescue work and teams of NDRF, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others are involved in the operations.

"16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. 5 persons were rescued alive when the disaster struck. No landslide, but the rain continues. Though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, the Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue," said NDRF DG Atul Karwal.

DG Karwal further stated, "Though we hope that with this kind of deployment, the best resources that the country can place at the disposal of the citizens in such a situation would help in rescuing more and more people alive from the disaster".

J&K: Damage roads post rainfall & landslides

Republic TV has accessed pictures of the aftermath of landslides from the Mendhar area of the Poonch district. Due to excessive rainfall and landslides, a portion of the road got damaged and washed away. Many roads have been damaged in the Poonch and Doda area which has disrupted the connectivity.

However, the National Highway has been resumed, and attempts are being made to ensure that the link roads between the villages and upper regions are restored. The district administration and Jammu & Kashmir police are reaching the spot to take stock of the situation. Earlier this year, the landslides took place in the month of September but this time it happened in July.

Rescue operations are underway after the Amarnath cloudburst

In the meantime, as teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) continue to carry out rescue operations on Saturday, so far 15 people are said to have been killed in the Amarnath cloudburst incident, while around 30-40 people are still missing.

In total, around six teams are involved in the rescue operation which is followed by two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad, inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave. Aviation choppers have been also pressed into service.

Also, the Lt Governor administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) gave out four telephone numbers where people can get information about the cloudburst.

NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149," the public relations department of the government and the SASB tweeted from their respective handles.

