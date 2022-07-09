Amarnath Cloudburst: 'People Swept Away', Rescued Pilgrims Recall Horrifying Experience

While rescue operations continue following the massive Amarnath cloudburst incident in Jammu and Kashmir, the pilgrims who were affected by the disaster narrated their horrific experiences of the incident. Notably, most of the rescued pilgrims have been shifted to the Baltal base camp in Sonamarg as the Amarnath Yatra remains suspended.

Speaking to ANI, one of the pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Deepak Chouhan said that a stampede-like situation occurred after the cloudburst, and many pandals were washed away due to the water as he added that the Indian Army personnel supported and helped the pilgrims a lot. Another pilgrim, Sumit from Maharashtra who witnessed the cloudburst from a distance of 2 km stated that the floods triggered by the cloudburst carried a lot of stones which caused the maximum damage.

Another pilgrim while recalling the impact of the floods said that there was water everywhere after the cloudburst took place.

"We were a group of 7-8 people. By Bholenath's grace, we all got saved, however, we had a harrowing experience as we witnessed people and bags swept away by the water. Within 10 minutes of the cloudburst, eight casualties were reported. The water carried a large number of stones with it. There were around 15,000 pilgrims as they continued coming in despite the weather conditions", he added.

On the other hand, another pilgrim who was stationed with his family members at the Baltal base camp told that they have been instructed by the administration to remain in their tents as the weather conditions in the Amarnath cave is not yet clear.

Rescue operations are underway after the Amarnath cloudburst

In the meantime, as teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) continue to carry out rescue operations on Saturday, so far 15 people are said to have been killed in the Amarnath cloudburst incident, while around 30-40 people are still missing.

Check pictures of the ongoing rescue operations:

In total, around six teams are involved in the rescue operation which is followed by two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad, inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave. Aviation choppers have been also pressed into service.



Image: Twitter/@ANI