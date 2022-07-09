Last Updated:

Amarnath Cloudburst: Rajnath Singh Condoles Loss Of Lives; 'I Am Deeply Anguished'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also informed that the Indian Armed Forces are working in tandem with civil agencies and carrying out rescue operations.

Following the destructive flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took cognisance of the tragic incident and expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Armed Forces are working in tandem with the civil agencies and carrying out rescue operations to help those who are affected by the tragedy. “I am deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to cloud burst near Shri Amarnath Cave. May the injured recover soon,” Singh added.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha meets injured victims

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha visited SKIMS Srinagar to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in yesterday's unfortunate incident caused by the cloudburst in Amarnath. 

Rescued Amarnath Pilgrims chant slogans 

Meanwhile, pilgrims who were rescued by the Indian army from the Holy cave after the cloudburst was seen praising the Indian Army for saving their lives. They raised slogans like 'Indian Army Zindabad' in support of the forces and shared their experiences.

Amarnath cloudburst: Death toll rises to 16; 40 still missing

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director-General, Atul Karwal, on Saturday, confirmed that the death toll has now risen to 16. He stated that 40 people are still missing and five people were immediately rescued alive after the disaster struck. He added that there are no difficulties in rescue work and teams of NDRF, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others are involved in the operations.

"16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. 5 persons were rescued alive when the disaster struck. No landslide, but the rain continues. Though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, the Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue," said NDRF DG Atul Karwal.

DG Karwal further stated, "Though we hope that with this kind of deployment, the best resources that the country can place at the disposal of the citizens in such a situation would help in rescuing more and more people alive from the disaster."

