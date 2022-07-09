Amarnath Cloudburst: Rescued Pilgrims Get Emotional; Laud Indian Army For Their Services

Following the Amarnath cloudburst incident, troops of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among others, launched massive rescue operations in the valley since Friday evening, taking several people to the safety of the base camp.

While around 30-40 people are still missing and search operations are being carried out, the rescued pilgrims were seen expressing their gratitude to the Indian Army personnel who helped them evacuate.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, an aged couple who were recently evacuated from the Amarnath cave to Panjtarni, Sangam base, was seen getting emotional as they expressed how the soldiers are working effortlessly to rescue all the people.

#WATCH | Baltal: People who were safely evacuated from #Amarnath cave to Panjtarni, Sangam base, appreciated the efforts of Indian Army pic.twitter.com/KpxmXCXzRX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

As they spoke about their experience, the woman recalled the time of the incident and said that the people were shocked after the cloudburst. "The way the soldiers helped us and saved each and every person from the site on the hills is commendable. I salute our Indian Army", she added.

In the meantime, while troops of the Indian Army along with the other forces continue to carry out rescue operations on land, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also pressed its transport and helicopter assets for service at Amarnath. The IAF helicopters have also brought back the mortal remains of a few deceased, while many others remain on standby at major air bases in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Amarnath cloudburst: Death toll climbs to 16

The cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave of Amarnath on Friday leading to the massive discharge of water in the 'Nallah', close to the shrine and the tents of the pilgrims. So far, 16 people are said to have been killed in the disaster, while many others are injured and undergoing treatment.

This also brought a halt to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra near the site while another batch of pilgrims left from the Jammu base camp for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir on Saturday. One of the pilgrims said, “We are heading towards the Pahalgam camp and are hoping that yatra will resume. We pray to Baba Bholenath to protect all the pilgrims."

(Image: ANI/Republic)