Amarnath Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Says 'all Efforts Being Made' To Rescue Those Stranded

While rescue operations continue following the destructive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha to make all possible arrangements to rescue people of Uttarakhand stuck in the cloudburst affected areas of Amarnath.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to about 12 people from the state who are stuck in the cloudburst-affected areas in Amarnath of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of Uttarakhand are also stuck in the cloudburst affected areas of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. We are trying our level best to rescue them. I would also request Union Home Minister Amit Shah and L-G Manoj Sinha to make all possible arrangements to rescue people," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Amarnath cloudburst: Death toll rises to 16; 40 still missing

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director-General, Atul Karwal, on Saturday, confirmed that the death toll has now risen to 16. He stated that 40 people are still missing and five people were immediately rescued alive after the disaster struck. He added that there are no difficulties in rescue work and teams of NDRF, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others are involved in the operations.

"16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. 5 persons were rescued alive when the disaster struck. No landslide, but the rain continues. Though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, the Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue," said NDRF DG Atul Karwal.

DG Karwal further stated, "Though we hope that with this kind of deployment, the best resources that the country can place at the disposal of the citizens in such a situation would help in rescuing more and more people alive from the disaster."

Rescue operations underway after Amarnath cloudburst

In the meantime, as teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) continue to carry out rescue operations on Saturday, so far 15 people are said to have been killed in the Amarnath cloudburst incident, while around 30-40 people are still missing.

In total, around six teams are involved in the rescue operation which is followed by two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad, inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave. Aviation choppers have been also pressed into service.