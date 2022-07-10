Amarnath Cloudburst: Victim's Kin Recalls Ordeal; 'there Should've Been More Facilities'

A flash flood that was triggered by a cloudburst and heavy rainfall near the holy cave shrine in Amarnath on July 8 led to the death of at least 16 people. Republic Media Network has spoken to the family of two victims, wherein the family has received the body of one victim and are yet to receive the mortal remains of the other family member.

Republic TV spoke to Bal Kishan, whose wife and sister-in-law have died in the tragedy. The family has already received the mortal remains of the wife, however, they are yet to receive the body of another family member. A local MLA was also seen visiting the family.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the MLA said, "The entire family is shocked by the tragic deaths. We cannot control a natural calamity, but I think there should have been more facilities so that more lives can be saved. We are with the family and will support them."

Bal Kishan, the family member of both the victims, told Republic, "My wife and my sister-in-law had gone to Amarnath Yatra. On the 8th we got the news of the cloudburst. Through your channel, I want to thank your channel, the Srinagar police and the administration for all the support. I hope I get my sister-in-law's body soon so that we can perform the last rites."

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu

Meanwhile, as per officials, the Amarnath yatra has been currently suspended from Jammu on July 10 due to adverse weather conditions. Not a single new batch was permitted to proceed from Jammu to the base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu to twin base camps in Kashmir due to inclement weather. No fresh batch was allowed to move towards Amarnath," an official told PTI.

