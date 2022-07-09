Amarnath flashflood: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says no report of Kannadigas affected so far

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there has been no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas so far, following the flashflood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir where the death toll has risen to 16.

He said the Karnataka government has taken steps to rescue people from the State stranded in Amarnath.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), as of now, there are details of around 350 yatris in groups hailing from Karnataka spread in various locations of the yatra route.

"As per initial reports, there are, presently, over 100 Kannadigas there, and most of them are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government," Bommai said earlier today.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Karnataka government has launched a helpline to assist those in need of help.

"Already, about 15-20 people have contacted and shared details of their location, we will do all that is necessary to rescue them. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations. The Karnataka Chief Secretary is in direct contact with the Union government. Those in trouble could contact the helpline so that they could be rescued immediately," he added.

Later KSDMA, in a statement, said the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has received 48 calls from the relatives of yatris, mainly because of mobile connectivity and the fact that only mobiles with prepaid SIMs can be used to communicate compounded the communication problem.

It said the details of yatris received at SEOC have been shared with NDRF control room and integrated command and control centre under the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Kashmir, and Amarnath Shrine Board to provide any assistance on priority.

According to officials, the cloudburst that occurred at around 5.30 PM on Friday caused copious rain and streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food. PTI KSU NVG NVG

