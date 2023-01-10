Amid Joshimath Crisis, Houses Of Karnaprayag Develop Cracks; Residents Urge Govt For Help

After hundreds of houses developed cracks in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, the Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag, which is nearly 82 kms away from the land subsidence site, is also witnessing the same problem. At least 50 houses in Karnaprayag have also developed cracks after various minor landslides took place in the area.

Following the emergence of cracks in the houses, the residents of Bahuguna Nagar requested the state government-led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for help and immediately took shelter with their relatives staying in other areas.

It is important to note that a total of 678 buildings in Joshimath have been marked unsafe. “The process of evacuation is still underway. Eight teams of SDRF, one team of NDRF, and one extra company of PAC and police officials have reached the spot. If needed some areas will be sealed. A scientific study of the area is being done,” Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Why is Joshimath sinking?

Raising concerns over the environmental pressure on the northern state of India, several houses and properties in Joshimath have been witnessing cracks making it difficult for the people to continue with their livelihood.

According to the experts, Joshimath is witnessing ‘land subsidence’ or ‘sinking’ due to multiple reasons both natural and unnatural, although the town also endured a horrific glacier outburst in February 2021 following the large-scale urbanisation. Notably, increased tourist footfall is also being considered as one of the biggest reasons for the tragedy.

Joshimath is based on an enormous amount of debris that accumulated due to a massive landslide triggered by an earthquake that occurred over a century ago. This was the reason why the Mishra Committee, which published a report after conducting a ground survey in 1976, warned that because of the fragile foundation of the town heavy construction should be avoided in the area.

Govt categorises 'danger & buffer' zone

Amid the ongoing crisis in Joshimath, the state government is surveying the area and segregating the areas into 'danger and buffer' zones. The locals who have lost their houses will be shifted on the basis of this survey.

As per the reports, the residents of the area marked as 'danger zone' will be evacuated immediately and then the residents of the buffer zone will be evacuated. The government further stated that there is also a third zone which is completely safe.